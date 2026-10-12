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Alvino Hanafi

Benjamin Pavard celebrates 50th Serie A appearance as Inter Milan prepare for Club Brugge

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B. Pavard
Inter vs Club Brugge
Club Brugge
Champions League

Benjamin Pavard expressed pride after completing his 50th Serie A appearance during Inter Milan's 3-0 victory over Parma. The French defender labeled Inter the best club in Italy as attention shifts toward their Champions League clash against Club Brugge.

  • Pavard marks Serie A landmark in Parma win

    Benjamin Pavard celebrated a personal milestone as Inter Milan returned from the three-week international break with a convincing 3-0 home victory over Parma. The French defender helped secure a clean sheet during what marked his 50th Serie A appearance for the Nerazzurri.

    Goals from Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Marcus Thuram wrapped up the points in the first half at San Siro.

    Pavard admitted after the final whistle that he was unaware of reaching the half-century mark.

  • imago-sport-1084411564.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Defender expresses immense pride in Inter jersey

    Speaking to Inter TV following the match, Pavard voiced deep affection for the club while reflecting on his milestone achievement. "I didn't know it was my 50th Serie A appearance but I'm proud," Pavard revealed.

    "Especially as I've done it playing for Inter, which is the best club in Italy and one of the best in the world."

    "I'm happy and I hope there are many more to come. It was a very important match after this long three-week break."

  • Clean sheet satisfaction amidst heavy schedule

    Pavard highlighted the tactical balance shown against Parma while acknowledging the physical demands of competing across multiple competitions. "We started the game well, then we gave away a few chances, but when we had chances of our own we took them," Pavard noted.

    "As a defender, you're always happy with a clean sheet. That's important for the team as well as the defenders."

    "The top clubs play in all the competitions so we can't complain, although it is a lot of games. Everyone will get to play."

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  • imago-sport-1084345017.jpgNurPhoto

    Focus shifts to Club Brugge European showdown

    Inter now turn their focus to Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 tie against Belgian outfit Club Brugge at San Siro. The fixture features added narrative following Yann Sommer's summer transfer to Brugge and Aleksandar Stankovic's return to Milan.

    Pavard insisted the squad must maintain their momentum regardless of team selection.

    "We're going to need to win our games regardless of who plays," Pavard concluded.

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Inter
INT
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
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