Benfica lose appeal against Gianluca Prestianni suspension for Champions League decider vs Real Madrid

Prestianni was seen covering his mouth with his shirt when talking to Vinicius during the first leg last week. The Brazil international quickly alerted referee Francois Letexier, who initiated the anti-racism protocol, prompting a ten-minute delay before the game restarted.
Benfica have stood by Prestianni, who has maintained that Vinicius misheard what he said, while manager Jose Mourinho claimed after the match that the Portuguese club could not be racist because club legend Eusebio was black. His comments were widely criticised by figures throughout European football.
On Tuesday, it was reported that Prestianni's defence would be that he used homophobic language rather than racist slurs, alleging he had been provoked by Vinicius who apparently mocked him because of his height. Such language is still included in UEFA's anti-discrimination rules and carries a hefty suspension if a person is found guilty.