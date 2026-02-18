'I'm ashamed' - Benfica legend accuses Gianluca Prestianni of lying about 'racist act' towards Vinicius Junior in bad-tempered Real Madrid clash

Vinicius scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid took a first-leg lead in their knockout round play-off with Benfica. However, allegations of racism from Prestianni marred the fixture, which was paused for ten minutes after referee Letexier initiated the anti-racism protocol. Vinicius was supported by his team-mates, who after the game revealed they would have been prepared to stop the game completely, and he later posted a statement on the incident.
He wrote on social media: "Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose. I don't like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it's necessary."