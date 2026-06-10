Silva returns to his homeland following a successful five-year tenure in the Premier League with Fulham, which came to an end last week when his contract at Craven Cottage expired. The Lisbon giants confirmed that they have "reached an agreement" with Silva , who is expected to sign a contract that will keep him at the Estadio da Luz until the end of the 2027-28 season, with an option to extend the deal further into the 2028-29 campaign. The 48-year-old built a strong reputation in England across spells with Hull City, Watford, Everton before overseeing a strong period of consistency for Fulham.
Benfica confirm Jose Mourinho's exit as Marco Silva agrees to replace Real Madrid-bound boss at Estadio da Luz
Silva to take the reins in Lisbon
- AFP
Mourinho heads for the Bernabeu
The appointment of Silva coincides with the formal departure of Mourinho, whose second coming at Benfica has been cut short by an irresistible offer from Spain. Madrid have moved quickly to secure the services of 'The Special One', agreeing to pay a compensation package worth £13 million (€15m) to release him from his obligations in Portugal.
Mourinho took charge of Benfica in September and leaves the club in a position of strength, having led them to a third-place finish in the Primeira Liga while remarkably remaining unbeaten throughout the entire league campaign. Despite the success, the allure of the Santiago Bernabeu proved too strong for both the manager and the club to ignore, as Madrid president Florentino Perez looks to restore former glories.
Benfica said in an official statement: "Real Madrid CF formalized its intention to hire coach José Mourinho for the amount of €15,000,000, corresponding to the termination clause of his current sports employment contract, and the coach has given his agreement to this hiring. Thus ended José Mourinho's second spell as manager of SL Benfica's professional football team. Sport Lisboa e Benfica wishes José Mourinho all the best."
Arbeloa leaves Madrid
The exit marks the end of a brief but impactful chapter for Mourinho at the Estadio da Luz, where he previously served as an assistant and had a short-lived first stint as manager in 2000. Now, he returns to a club where he enjoyed immense success between 2010 and 2013, a period during which he famously broke Barcelona's domestic dominance to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.
Real have paved the way for Mourinho's official return by announcing the exit of current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa on Tuesday night. The club said in a statement: "Real Madrid CF and Álvaro Arbeloa have reached an agreement to end his time as first team coach. Real Madrid is deeply grateful to Álvaro Arbeloa, who throughout his time at the club, from his time in our youth academy, has consistently demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism. He exemplifies the values of our club. Real Madrid, which will always be his home, wishes Álvaro Arbeloa and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."
- Getty Images Sport
Silva's credentials
While Silva is best known recently for his exploits in England, he boasts an impressive CV within Portugal. He famously led Estoril Praia from the second tier to consecutive Europa League qualifications before joining Sporting CP. During his solitary season with the Leoes in 2014-15, he secured a third-place finish and lifted the Portuguese Cup after a dramatic final against SC Braga.
His managerial journey also includes a successful spell in Greece, where he won the league title with Olympiacos in 2015-16. Now, he becomes the sixth coach to lead Benfica under the presidency of Rui Costa. Since 2021, the club has seen the likes of Jorge Jesus, Roger Schmidt, and Bruno Lage take the hot seat, with only Schmidt managing to secure a league title during that period.