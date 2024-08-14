Ryan Reynolds Wrexham 2024 Rob McElhenney Phil ParkinsonGetty/GOAL
Scott Wilson

Ben Tozer makes 'realistic' prediction for Wrexham's 2024-25 season as former Red Dragons star credits Phil Parkinson for 'recruiting really well' with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's backing

WrexhamLeague OneBen Tozer

Former Wrexham defender Ben Tozer believes the Red Dragons are capable of making the play-offs in their first season back in League One.

  • Tozer left Wrexham in the summer
  • Believes promotion is the target
  • Parkinson's side win first match
