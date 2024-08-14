Ben Tozer makes 'realistic' prediction for Wrexham's 2024-25 season as former Red Dragons star credits Phil Parkinson for 'recruiting really well' with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's backing
Former Wrexham defender Ben Tozer believes the Red Dragons are capable of making the play-offs in their first season back in League One.
- Tozer left Wrexham in the summer
- Believes promotion is the target
- Parkinson's side win first match