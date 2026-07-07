Nightmare for Belgium ahead of Spain World Cup showdown as Amadou Onana suffers ACL injury

In a touching moment that highlighted Onana's importance to the group, veteran striker Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his teammate during the match. After netting Belgium's fourth goal in second-half stoppage time, Lukaku held up Onana’s number 24 shirt to the cameras, dedicating the victory to the fallen midfielder. However, sentiment will offer little comfort to Belgium as they prepare to face a rampant Spain side on Friday without their engine-room enforcer.

Belgium must now find a way to stop Spain’s creative masters without the player who anchors their midfield. As the Red Devils prepare for the last eight in the United States, Garcia will have to pivot his strategy. Missing Onana’s recovery speed and aerial dominance against the reigning European champions could prove to be the deciding factor in their World Cup campaign. For both club and country, the road to recovery for the 24-year-old will be long, leaving a massive void to be filled on both the domestic and international stage.