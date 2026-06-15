Belgium player ratings vs Egypt: Big Rom to the rescue! Lukaku forces own goal as Red Devils pick up precious point in World Cup opener despite dodgy display from Thibaut Courtois

Egypt continued to cause Belgium problems for the remainder of the half, with Mohamed Salah linking wonderfully well with Omar Marmoush, Zico and Ashour. Belgium, by complete contrast, struggled to string more a couple of passes together and didn't register a shot on target during the opening 45 minutes.
However, Kevin De Bruyne struck the woodwork with a free-kick as the Red Devils improved the longer the game went on and the introduction of Lukaku proved key, as Hany turned in a low ball into the area from Thomas Meunier that the Napoli striker looked certain to convert a matter of seconds after coming on. Lukaku could have even won the game late on but the half-fit forward made a mess of a decent headed opportunity.
Below, GOAL rates all of the Belgium players on show in Seattle...