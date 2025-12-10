The beginning of the end for Millie Bright? Ex-England star fighting to save her Chelsea career as contract runs down

Chelsea have a big end to the year coming up. They're six points off the pace in the WSL title race, with it imperative that they snap their three-game winless streak in the competition this weekend against Brighton, in the final round of league action before the winter break. In the Champions League, meanwhile, the Blues may have to get to the knockout stages via the play-offs, given they are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the automatic spots. Wednesday's clash with Roma, and the trip to Wolfsburg for their final fixture of the league phase seven days later, both feel like must-wins if they are to break into the top four.

Fortunately, amid concerns around the team's form and how it could impact their goals for the season, Bright doesn't seem put off her task as a team player and, crucially, a captain, despite her own situation. Bompastor praised her reaction to the news that she wouldn't play against Barcelona last month, noting that the defender was "focusing on the team" immediately after being told of the selection.

"My role really doesn't change in that," Bright added on Tuesday, asked about her capacity as a leader when she isn't playing. "I want the team to succeed, I want my players to succeed and you still have to do your duties. With or without the armband, I would still do that anyway."

In the past, Bright has always been a central figure in that success when it comes to matters on the pitch, too. Right now, though, she isn't one of the first names on the team sheet. Come the season's end, these past few weeks could end up being trivial. She could be back in Bompastor's XI on a regular basis, leading her team out in big games and lifting trophies, with her expiring contract also sorted. However, to get there, she first has to deal with, and battle through, a situation certainly unfamiliar for one of Chelsea's best, and most important, players of the last 10 years.