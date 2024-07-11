‘Beg to differ’ – Lionesses star Beth Mead responds to Gareth Southgate ‘only England manager’ claim that overlooks Sarina Wiegman’s European Championship & World Cup heroes
Lionesses star Beth Mead “begs to differ” with the claim that Gareth Southgate is the “only England manager to reach two major international finals”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Three Lions chasing down Euro 2024 glory
- Women's team claimed continental crown in 2022
- Also made the final of 2023 World Cup