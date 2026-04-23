BBC cancels Football Focus after 52 years as decision made on Alex Scott's future

The BBC has announced that Football Focus is to end after 52 years, marking the conclusion of a show that launched in 1974 as part of the Grandstand era. The broadcaster highlighted that changing audience habits have led to a significant shift toward digital and on-demand platforms, resulting in a gradual decline in linear television viewing figures since 2018. The decision reflects a broader strategy to evolve content delivery for a modern audience.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, explained the rationale behind the move, stating: "Football Focus has been a hugely important programme in the history of BBC Sport and has played a key role in telling the stories of the game for generations of viewers. This decision was made before last week's wider BBC savings announcement, reflecting the continued shift in how audiences engage with football and our commitment to evolving how we deliver content to reach fans wherever they are."