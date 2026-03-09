Bayern Munich waiting on Manuel Neuer to decide on his future as Max Eberl addresses contract uncertainty

Eberl has addressed the physical state of Neuer following a frustrating pattern of muscle issues. The veteran goalkeeper suffered a recurring calf injury during the 4-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday.
This marks a worrying trend for the 39-year-old, who was substituted at half-time of that match after just returning from a previous muscle fibre tear. Despite the repetition of the injury, Eberl emphasised that Bayern Munich will not rush his rehabilitation. "I don’t want to give a time to avoid building up pressure. He should cure it in peace," he stated.