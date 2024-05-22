Vincent-Kompany(C)GettyImages
Ritabrata Banerjee

Bayern Munich bombshell! Relegated Burnley boss Vincent Kompany set to become Harry Kane's new manager in shock appointment

Bayern MunichVincent KompanyTransfersBurnleyBundesliga

Bayern Munich are remarkably closing in on appointing relegated Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as Thomas Tuchel's successor.

  • Kompany set to join Bayern Munich
  • German giants in advanced talks with the Belgian
  • Got relegated with Burnley this season
