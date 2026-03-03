Bayern Munich are currently enjoying a remarkably strong season, firmly setting their sights on achieving the coveted treble while demonstrating exceptional team strength and cohesion across all competitions. The Bavarians lead the German Bundesliga, boasting the league’s most potent attack with an impressive 88 goals scored and the most solid defence, having conceded only 23 so far. In the Champions League, they secured second place in the league phase and will now face Atalanta in the round of 16. With the squad having tasted defeat only twice all season, a growing sense of confidence is palpable within the team. Serge Gnabry captured this sentiment perfectly when he told the club magazine 51: “I see parallels to the triple-winning team of 2020 – even if it is still early for big statements. But for me, the atmosphere in the team is currently the best since then.” He added, “Victories always help, the belief in something bigger arises almost automatically.”
Bayern eyeing the treble
The spirit of 2020 returns
The comparison to Hansi Flick’s legendary 2020 side is not made lightly, but the current squad insists the unity is genuine. Captain Manuel Neuer, a survivor of that treble-winning campaign, is quick to point out the collective effort across the roster. "At the moment, everyone plays an important part in the team. Everyone feels comfortable and makes their contribution," he remarked. This sense of shared responsibility has become the hallmark of Kompany's reign so far.
Neuer faces are also feeling the unique bond within the group. Japanese defender Hiroki Ito noted the selfless nature of the current squad, comparing it to the values found in his home nation. "Our appearance reminds me a bit of the Japanese mentality. We respect each other, fight for each other and give everything for the club. I feel that not only in the games, but also in every training session," Ito explained as the team prepares for their upcoming clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.
Kompany's tactical harmony
Beyond the off-pitch vibes, the connection on the field is reaching a fever pitch. Harry Kane, who has been in devastating form, believes the team is finally clicking into gear. "The more I play with them, the better I understand my teammates. The players understand each other and the processes better, feel more comfortable in their positions and movements," the striker noted. This chemistry was evident in their recent thrilling 3-2 victory against Borussia Dortmund.
Konrad Laimer credits the manager for maintaining this high level of performance through fair competition. "Each person has the feeling: If you hang in there and play well, you get a chance. In the end, everyone is needed," Laimer stated. By keeping the squad under tension but maintaining high spirits, Kompany has ensured that his rotation players are just as ready to perform as the established stars.
The hunt for immortality
Individual records are also fueling the fire in Munich. With 30 goals in just 24 matches, Kane has his sights set on Robert Lewandowski's single-season record of 41 goals, though the team's success remains his priority. "When you start a series, a momentum arises. Then you feel almost unstoppable," Kane said. This momentum is what Bayern hope will carry them through the definitive weeks of the season as they hunt for continental and domestic dominance.
However, the squad remain wary of taking their foot off the gas even with a comfortable cushion at the top of the table. "We had an 11-point lead a few weeks ago and we saw how quickly it can change within two results," Kane warned, stressing the need for consistency.