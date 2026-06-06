Bayern Munich in talks over €60m deal for winger after agreeing personal terms with Vincent Kompany's top target

Saibari's soaring valuation reflects his monumental role in anchoring PSV's dominant 2025-26 title-winning campaign, where the Eindhoven giants amassed 84 points to finish a staggering 19 points clear of rivals Feyenoord. The midfielder enjoyed an elite individual year, registering 15 goals and eight assists in just 27 league appearances.

If the Allianz Arena outfit successfully conclude the operation, the 29-cap international will make history by becoming the fourth Moroccan player to represent Bayern, following Medhi Benatia, Noussair Mazraoui, and Adam Aznou.