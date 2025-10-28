Bayern Munich target Bundesliga high-flyer as ideal Harry Kane backup with Barcelona keeping close eye on him

Bayern are actively monitoring Asllani, the Hoffenheim striker who has burst onto the Bundesliga scene with a string of impressive performances. According to reports from Sky Sport, the Bavarians have already gathered details about the 23-year-old’s release clause as they seek a capable backup and eventual successor to Kane.

Asllani has been one of the standout players of the season so far, scoring six goals and providing two assists in nine competitive matches, building on an exceptional loan spell at SV Elversberg, where he tallied 19 goals and 10 assists in 39 appearances. His quick feet, sharp movement, and clinical finishing have caught the attention of scouts across Europe.

Bayern view him as an ideal fit for their future plans - a young, technically gifted forward capable of complementing Kane now and replacing him in the long term. With Nicolas Jackson’s future at the Allianz Arena uncertain, the German champions are preparing for possible changes in their attacking depth heading into 2025.