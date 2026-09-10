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Bayern Munich star Michael Olise disagrees with Thierry Henry by backing Harry Kane for the Ballon d'Or
Dressing room united behind Kane
Kane has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and his club colleagues have rallied behind him. Bayern Munich posted a video on Instagram in which their shortlisted contenders endorsed the England captain.
Olise, who is also up for the award alongside Dayot Upamecano, did not hesitate when asked why Kane should take home the trophy, replying simply: "Because he was the best player last season."
Kane produced staggering numbers across the campaign, striking 61 times in all competitions, including 36 in the Bundesliga and netting a memorable hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal final to anchor his bid for the ultimate individual accolade.
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Complete forward praised for selfless attitude
Luis Díaz was equally enthusiastic when assessing the merits of Kane, highlighting that his influence extends far beyond his finishing ability. "He does everything. [He] attacks, defends, [assists]," Díaz said. "He was one of the top scorers in the whole world last season. That's why I think he deserves it. 100%. He always wants more, refuses to settle, and he helps you as a teammate to grow."
Joshua Kimmich echoed those sentiments: "Apart from the goals, he's incredibly important for the team. The most important thing is that the team wins, and he always wants to help with goals. If we're already winning 3-0 and he isn't scoring, that isn't a reason for him to be unhappy."
Differing opinions in the race for glory
However, Kane's unanimous backing in Munich contrasts sharply with the fierce debate across European football. Henry recently argued that Mbappé merits the top spot, while suggesting that Olise actually outperformed Kane domestically. "I think this year is a bit more complicated ... Harry Kane, it's not me, but the best player in Germany last year was Michael Olise,"
Henry said. With candidates such as Rodri and Lamine Yamal also accumulating heavy backing, the final outcome remains open to intense subjective scrutiny.
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What's next for the award hopefuls?
Kane will seek to maintain his blistering form on the pitch before discovering his fate on the world stage. The 30-player shortlist will culminate in the presentation of the coveted trophy at a star-studded gala in London on October 26. The footballing world will soon finally learn whether Kane or Mbappé officially captures the Golden Ball.
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