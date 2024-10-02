'Been garbage for four years' - Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry torn to shreds for ignoring furious Harry Kane & blazing shot miles wide from ridiculous angle in Champions League clash with Aston Villa
Serge Gnabry was torn to shreds by Bayern Munich fans for ignoring a furious Harry Kane and blazing a shot miles wide against Aston Villa.
- Konrad Laimer found Gnabry over the top
- Should have cut back to Kane
- Instead missed his shot from an acute angle