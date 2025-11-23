Bayern Munich ready Luis Diaz appeal after receiving 'very harsh' Champions League ban for red card that injured PSG's Achraf Hakimi

Former Liverpool star Diaz picked up a red card in Bayern's 2-1 win at PSG in a Champions League clash. The Colombia international scored twice in the first half but was then dismissed following a poor tackle on Moroccan right-back Hakimi at the stroke of half-time. The full-back went off with a sprained ankle and is still injured to this day. The challenge was described as "serious rough play" by UEFA, who handed the forward a three-game suspension.
Bayern held on to secure a precious win and now sit joint-top of the Champions League standings.