Bayern Munich plotting Victor Osimhen transfer swoop amid Harry Kane contract uncertainty

In a modern football landscape where traditional strikers are a rare commodity, Osimhen remains one of the few guaranteed sources of goals. His ability to deliver in the final third with metronomic regularity over the last seven years has made him a unique asset. Bayern’s "serious" reflection on this potential transfer indicates a shift in strategy as they look to maintain their domestic and European dominance. Whether Galatasaray can withstand a formal approach remains to be seen, but the narrative for the upcoming window is already being written with Osimhen at the very heart of the drama.