Kompany usually fronts up to the German press several times a week before and after games. On this occasion, he was grilled by children from Bayern's fan club, holding a special 'Kids' Press Conference'. The Belgian fielded a wide range of questions.
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany snubs Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo as ex-Man City defender names 'toughest opponent'
Kompany takes questions at intense press conference
Ronaldinho impressed Kompany most
One of the questions Kompany was asked related to the most difficult player he ever came up against. Though he reserved special praise for Messi and Ronaldo, it was in fact ex-Barcelona and Brazil star Ronaldinho who left a lasting impression.
"Ronaldinho impressed me the most. Of course Messi and Ronaldo are probably the best players - but from what I saw in one game, it was Ronaldinho," Kompany admitted.
There were some light-hearted questions spread out between the hard-hitting ones from the future journalists, including what Kompany's favourite video game is - Fortnite - and who is the funniest player in the Bayern squad. "There are a few, but I'd give the title to Konrad Laimer," was his answer on that occasion.
Love for Man City days shines through
Kompany will always have a close connection with Man City having spent 11 years at the Etihad Stadium, joining the club days prior to their takeover by the Abu Dhabi Group led by Sheikh Mansour. He added that his favourite trophy won was the 2011-12 Premier League, which was settled with virtually the last kick of the season by Sergio Aguero, and was heavily influenced by managers Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini.
"The first title we won with Manchester City [was my favourite]. We won it at the very last second. We had actually lost it in the final matchday and then Kun Agüero scored at the last second and we won the title. I'd say that was my favourite," he added.
Regarding the best managers he worked under, Kompany continued: "The best coach I've had was of course Pep Guardiola. He opened up my understanding of football. I'm not trying to do things the same as Pep. Pep is different, he was the best. I took certain things from every coach I worked with. Mancini, Huub Stevens were also good examples - you take things from every coach to write your own story.
"It's not really about [Guardiola's] tactics. It's about this mentality to always want to win everything, to see every game as an important game, no difference between a game against your main rival and a game against a team from the second division. Having this mentality to always be there."
What comes next for Kompany?
Kompany has his sights set on retaining the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, while they are still going strong in the DFB Pokal and Champions League. When the Bayern boss was asked what more he wants to achieve with the club, he simply replied: "Everything."