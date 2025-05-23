Bayern Munich eye Kaoru Mitoma! Brighton winger targeted for summer swoop but Bundesliga champions face competition from Bayer Leverkusen as they consider Japan international to replace in-demand Florian Wirtz
Bayern Munich eye Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma as they look for alternatives to an in-demand Florian Wirtz.
- Bayern might miss out on Wirtz
- German international courted by several European elites
- Have zeroed in on Mitoma as a backup option