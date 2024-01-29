Bayern Munich & Canada star Alphonso Davies breaks silence amid Real Madrid transfer talk with ‘incredible team’ admission

Bayern Munich & Canada star Alphonso Davies breaks silence amid Real Madrid transfer talk with ‘incredible team’ admissionChris BurtonGetty/GOALAlphonso DaviesBayern MunichTransfersReal MadridBundesligaLaLigaAlphonso Davies has broken his silence amid links to Real Madrid, with there no suggestion that he is looking for a way out of Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLess than 18 months on contract in GermanyBlancos reportedly plotting summer raidHighly-rated star still happy at the Allianz Arena