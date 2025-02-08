'We want the best players' - Bayern Munich boss admits Florian Wirtz 'dream' as German giants aim to beat Man City and Real Madrid to Bayer Leverkusen superstar
Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen revealed that the club are ready to compete with top European clubs to sign Florian Wirtz.
- Bayern bosses determined to sign Wirtz
- German midfielder in red-hot for Leverkusen
- Real and Man City keen on signing the midfielder