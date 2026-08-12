Who is the 'Senegal Goretzka'? The 18-year-old wonderkid set to shake up Vincent Kompany's midfield

According to Bild, Bayern Munich have officially announced the signing of 18-year-old midfield prospect Ndiaye. The Senegalese talent has penned a deal running until the summer of 2031, marking a significant investment in the club's long-term future.
Ndiaye arrives at the Allianz Arena to fill the squad position vacated by DFB star Goretzka. Following Goretzka’s departure this summer after eight successful years in Bavaria, the youngster is now set to provide competition for the senior midfield trio of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof.