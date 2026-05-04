Bayern Munich still eyeing Anthony Gordon bid as Newcastle United set massive asking price for England star

As reported by Sky Sport, The German side is reportedly ready to offer the 25-year-old a lucrative five-year contract to make the switch to Munich.

While Bayern are keen to strike a deal, Newcastle United have no intention of letting their prized asset go on the cheap. The Magpies have slapped a heavy price tag on the winger, demanding a fee in the region of €90 million. This high valuation is driven partly by the player's importance to the squad and partly by the club's need to balance the books.

Newcastle are under pressure to generate significant revenue this summer to remain compliant with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Selling a high-value homegrown talent like Gordon would provide a major boost to their financial standing, but Bayern currently consider the €90m figure to be excessive and are reluctant to meet that specific asking price at this stage of the negotiations.







