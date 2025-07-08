Bayern ready to rival Arsenal for Eberechi Eze and target move for Chelsea flop after losing Jamal Musiala to injury
Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze as part of their summer rebuild. Nkunku arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023 with high expectations after a standout spell with RB Leipzig. However, the French international has endured a challenging period in west London, with injuries and inconsistent form severely limiting his impact.
- Chelsea ready to offload Nkunku
- Bayern ready to bid for Chelsea star and Eze
- Viewed as replacements for Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala