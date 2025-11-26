Bayer Leverkusen will remember Man City victory 'for a long time' as coach Kasper Hjulmand praises players for surprise Champions League giant-killing

City stepped onto the pitch expecting a routine Champions League outing, but Guardiola marked his 100th game in the competition with the club by fielding a heavily rotated XI, a gamble that backfired badly. The Catalan coach made 10 changes, resting Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias, and his second-string side struggled from the opening minutes.
Leverkusen seized control instantly. Alex Grimaldo fired the visitors ahead with a superb strike, and Patrick Schick doubled the lead with a smart header in the second half. Guardiola responded by bringing on Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and eventually Haaland, but the damage had been done. Even the Norwegian striker couldn’t change the momentum, missing City’s clearest chances late on.
As the final whistle approached, the mood inside the Etihad shifted dramatically, a stunned home crowd witnessing one of City’s most surprising defeats in the Guardiola era, paving the way for Hjulmand’s proud post-match message.