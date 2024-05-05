Bayer Leverkusen equal 59-year-old European record as Xabi Alonso's relentless Bundesliga champions run riot at Eintracht Frankfurt to rub more salt in Harry Kane & Bayern Munich's wounds
Bayer Leverkusen have equalled a 59-year-old European record as they stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 48 games.
- Leverkusen equal Benfica's record
- Thrashed Frankfurt 5-1 to extend lead at top
- Potentially five games left to go the whole season unbeaten