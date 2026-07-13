‘Bare minimum’ target set for £116m Florian Wirtz after double Premier League & World Cup flops with Liverpool & Germany
Wirtz & Isak need to deliver a return on huge transfer fees
Wirtz briefly became the most expensive player in British football when moving to Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen. That entry in the history books is now filled by club colleague Alexander Isak.
Two elaborate purchases from Arne Slot struggled to make their mark and justify the faith shown in them during the 2025-26 campaign. Both are now under pressure to deliver during their second years with Premier League heavyweights.
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Wirtz at Liverpool: Goals & assists for the Reds
Wirtz was considered to be on the hottest prospects in Europe when being lured away from his homeland, with a reputation as one of the best goalscoring midfielders on the planet being earned while savouring Bundesliga title glory.
Just seven goals and as many assists have been recorded for Liverpool, with plenty of uncomfortable questions being asked of whether he has what it takes to star in the English top-flight. Things did not get any better or easier for Wirtz when representing his country at the 2026 World Cup.
No spark was rekindled while suffering a humbling last-32 exit at the hands of Paraguay, with attention now being diverted back towards club matters. Liverpool, who are opening a new era under Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola, need their 23-year-old playmaker to hit the ground running when returning to domestic competition.
Goal contributions: Will Wirtz reach double figures in 2026-27?
Quizzed on whether Wirtz has to reach double figures in both goal contribution departments next season, former Liverpool midfielder Murphy - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with BetWright football betting - said: “Absolutely. Confidence plays a factor. Of course, he walked into a team that was in transition. We got some new players and players had gone. When they started struggling, it was harder for him to impact the games.
“Adjusting to a new league and lifestyle is difficult, even for really good technical players. But ultimately, he did have a decent spell in the middle of the season to be fair to him and showed glimpses of what he's about, but it wasn't enough. The step up has to come now. Not just because of the size of the fee, because Liverpool need their best players to be on their best game.
“I always think if you play in an attacking role, whether it be off the left, as a 10, off the right now when most teams play like a 4-2-3-1 or whatever formation, you've got to be looking at double figures, assists and goals.
“That's a bare minimum. Because the best players in the world and around Europe who are playing in those positions are comfortably getting those numbers. So you've got to aim for that. Because looking good without end product doesn't win you football matches. There weren't enough big games where he impacted them.
“I think physically he's going to be better. I'd be amazed if he wasn't physically better when he comes back, which is obviously helpful. He'll be more settled with his environment, where he lives, surroundings, team-mates, all those things. But he's going to have to step up in a massive season for him.
“I do feel there's more to come. But unfortunately, the price tag itself doesn't guarantee success. So I think he'll be better. I hope he'll be better. I think he will. And I think that if he can start looking at, obviously if you're getting double figures, goals and assists, then you're really impacting the team. That should be the bare minimum.”
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Liverpool fixtures: Pre-season & new Premier League campaign
Wirtz is tied to a five-year contract at Anfield that is due to run until 2030. He still has much to prove when it comes to honouring that agreement and potentially earning any future extension.
Liverpool remain confident that an expensive asset will come good, with there no doubting the German star’s ability, and will be eager to see him open the 2026-27 season in style when the Reds take in a trip to Newcastle on August 23 - with a series of friendly dates, which include outings against Wrexham and Leeds, presenting opportunities in which form and confidence can be established.
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