Nomoko’s injury occurred midway through the first half of the Youth League fixture, with Barcelona already chasing the game after conceding early. The right winger, who had been among Barca’s most dangerous outlets, challenged Eintracht defender Yannis Ahouannou for a loose ball. As the two collided, Nomoko landed awkwardly and was in visible pain. As he was carefully placed on a stretcher and taken from the pitch, both dugouts rose to applaud, offering their backing to a teenager facing an uncertain road ahead.
Barcelona wonderkid ruled out for 12 months after devastating injury blow
Horror blow in Youth League outing
Diagnosis confirms worst fears
Initial reports had already suggested grave concern within the club, and Barcelona have now confirmed the devastating diagnosis. Nomoko underwent surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, with additional damage to both menisci in the same joint. In an official statement, the club revealed that the expected recovery time is around 12 months, ruling Nomoko out for the remainder of the season and well into the next.
A statement read: "Barca Atletic player Sama Nomoko underwent successful surgery this Tuesday for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, with associated injury to both menisci of the same knee, which occurred during the last UEFA Youth League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The intervention was carried out at the Barcelona Hospital and was carried out by Dr Joan Carles Monllau, under the supervision of the Club's Medical Services. The expected recovery time will be around 12 months."
A rapid rise interrupted
Before the injury, Nomoko had been enjoying a breakthrough campaign. Despite being just 17, he had become a regular presence for Barca Atletic, featuring in all 14 league matches for the reserve side. His output of two goals and four assists only hinted at his influence, marking him out as one of the academy’s standout performers. Barcelona’s technical staff had been working closely with Nomoko, viewing him as a potential next success story from La Masia. Those within the club believed it was only a matter of time before he earned opportunities closer to the first team, such was his upward trajectory.
Barca rally after setback
Remarkably, the injury did not derail Barcelona’s youngsters on the night against Eintracht. The Under-19 side showed resilience to overturn a 3-1 deficit and secure a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory against Frankfurt. Yet the result felt secondary to the concern for a team-mate whose future had suddenly been placed on hold.