Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal ridiculed by Diego Simeone during disastrous defeat to Atletico Madrid

Atletico burst out of the blocks in a heavyweight contest that took place in the Spanish capital, with Eric Garcia being forced to put through his own net inside seven minutes. Ex-Barca forward Antoine Griezmann doubled the Rojiblancos’ lead with 14 minutes on the clock.
January signing Ademola Lookman added a third just past the half-hour mark, and it was after that goal went in that Simeone caught the eye with his antics on the bench. The charismatic Argentine went sprinting down the touchline in celebration.
Once back in his technical area, and with teenage superstar Yamal wandering past, Simeone held up three fingers in the Barcelona winger’s direction - with a smile quickly spreading across his face.
Julian Alvarez, who has been generating exit rumours of late, put Atletico 4-0 up in first-half stoppage-time. Simeone’s side should now be out of sight ahead of a return date at Camp Nou on March 4.