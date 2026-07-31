Barcelona under investigation for Julian Alvarez pursuit after Atletico Madrid file complaint with Spanish FA

RFEF has officially opened extraordinary disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, as per Marca. This action follows a formal complaint filed by Atleti on June 30 regarding the Catalan club's pursuit of Alvarez. Los Rojiblancos allege that Barca initiated contact with the 26-year-old forward outside the legal period permitted by sporting regulations.

Alvarez is currently tied to the Madrid outfit with a long-term contract running until June 2030. Both clubs have now been formally notified of the disciplinary procedure. They must present their respective allegations and versions of events before the competent governing bodies make a final ruling.