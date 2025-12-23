Barcelona treble winner announces retirement at age of 32 in emotional video

Rafinha’s story was always entwined with pedigree. He is the son of World Cup winner Mazinho and the younger brother of Thiago Alcantara, whose career reached the very summit of European football. From the outset, comparisons were inevitable, and the expectation that Rafinha might follow a similar path rarely eased. The left-footed midfielder possessed the intelligence and touch required to thrive at the highest level. Yet his efforts to establish sustained momentum were repeatedly interrupted by injuries that denied him continuity at crucial stages of his development.
Rafinha made his senior debut for Barcelona in November 2011, a milestone that hinted at a long future at the Camp Nou. However, in reality, his nine-year association with the club was fractured by extended absences and frustrating setbacks. By the time he left permanently to join Paris Saint-Germain in October 2020, he had made just 90 senior appearances for the Blaugrana.
