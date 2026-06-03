Barcelona transfer boost! Update on Joao Cancelo’s €15m price tag

Barca's hopes of retaining Cancelo on a permanent basis have received a shot in the arm as negotiations with Al-Hilal progress. The Saudi Pro League outfit had previously slapped a €15 million price tag on the defender, but a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests they are now willing to lower that figure. This shift in stance comes after consistent dialogue between the clubs, largely facilitated by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
The 32-year-old defender has been vocal about his desire to remain at the Camp Nou, where he has become a vital cog in the Blaugrana machine. Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the Saudi side is no longer closing the door on an exit and has moved away from their rigid valuation, opening the door for the Catalan outfit to strike a more affordable deal for the versatile full-back.