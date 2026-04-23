Barcelona ready to send Marcus Rashford back to Man Utd after he wastes 'golden chance'
Rashford loan deal ending
According to a report from The Athletic, Barcelona have decided against triggering the €30 million (£26.1m) buy option for Rashford. Although he enjoyed a productive start in Spain, his influence waned significantly during the club's high-stakes exits from both the Champions League and Copa del Rey. Club sources suggest Rashford failed to seize his "golden chance" to cement a starting role while Raphinha was sidelined, leading to a major U-turn regarding his long-term future in Catalonia.
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Catalan club priorities shifted
The Blaugrana hierarchy had previously met with Rashford’s representatives to discuss a permanent move, but his erratic performances in high-pressure matches have changed the internal narrative. While personal terms were not expected to be an issue, the club's coaching staff are now prioritising other profiles for the forward line. This change in stance followed a dip in form during a critical period, leading club officials to explore alternative options despite earlier discussions regarding a potential multi-year agreement for the United loanee.
Knockout struggles prove costly
Despite amassing 12 goals and 13 assists across 44 appearances, Rashford’s inability to influence major knockout ties has proved costly. The 28-year-old failed to record a single goal contribution across both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, a disappearing act that was mirrored in the Copa del Rey semi-final against the same opponents. These high-profile blanks, particularly while tasked with leading the line in Raphinha's absence, have convinced the Barcelona board that the forward lacks the clinical edge required for their long-term project. Indeed, Julian Alvarez remains a primary target for the summer, with Osasuna winger Victor Munoz another name high on the list.
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Final league title push
Rashford remains a part of Hansi Flick’s immediate plans as Barcelona look to secure a second consecutive league title, starting with Saturday's trip to Getafe. With a nine-point lead over Real Madrid and only six games remaining, the focus is on maintaining domestic dominance before a summer of significant upheaval. Rashford faces an uncertain future back at Old Trafford, meanwhile, where he is under contract until 2028, unless another suitor emerges to match United’s valuation.