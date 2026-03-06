Barcelona open talks to sign teenage centre-back from Tottenham

Despite the growing interest from Camp Nou, there remains a strong emotional pull for Vuskovic to stay at Hamburg. The defender’s brother, Mario, is also at Hamburg and currently serving a doping ban but is set to return to action in November. Speaking in February, Luka admitted that playing alongside his sibling is a major motivation. "If Mario will be able to play again in the autumn, then I would have the chance to play with him, which is currently my biggest wish," he revealed. "That would be a dream come true for me."

Hamburg’s professional football director, Claus Costa, remained realistic regarding the situation. He stated: "Contractually, there's no chance he'll stay. It's purely a loan, and we have no means to secure Luka to HSV long-term," as he informed Sport1. The official acknowledged: "Of course, there's this romantic notion that Luka will one day play alongside his brother Mario."