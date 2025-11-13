'He won't last long' - Lamine Yamal sent stern warning by ex-Spain boss as Barcelona star urged to focus on his football

Yamal's runaway success in his career thus far has hit a few roadblocks for the first time over the past few months. In the summer, unsavoury reports about the winger's 18th birthday party generated a slew of headlines. Over the past few weeks, he has been at the centre of an ongoing dispute between Barcelona and the RFEF over his availability for the national side in light of a persistent groin injury. That issue came to a head on Monday, when the Spanish federation announced Yamal had undergone an "invasive procedure" to remedy the issue without any prior warning from La Blaugrana.
Clemente, who managed La Roja between 1992 and 1998 leading the side to three major international tournaments, focussed on Yamal's personal life when speaking to Spanish radio show 'Què T'hi Jugues'. The veteran coach suggested that if the 18-year-old does not focus on his football, he will start to see declining returns on the field.