Champions again! Barcelona wrap up sixth-straight Liga F title with outrageous 9-0 win at Real Betis as Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati & Co prepare for Arsenal showdown

BarcelonaLiga FWomen's football

Barcelona Femeni have confirmed their sixth-straight Liga F title after a massive 9-0 win over Real Betis, with Claudia Pina scoring a hat-trick.

  • Barcelona win sixth-straight Liga F title
  • Catalan side win 9-0 over Real Betis
  • Set to face Arsenal in UWCL final
