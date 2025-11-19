Why Barcelona bizarrely asked Robert Lewandowski to 'stop scoring goals' at the end of his debut season with Barcelona

Italian outlet Calciomercato has reported that AC Milan are preparing a fresh and more serious attempt to sign the 37-year-old forward next summer. The Rossoneri have pencilled Lewandowski in as a priority target for June, believing that his presence could fast-track their ambitious rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri. Meetings have already taken place between Milan sporting director Igli Tare and Lewandowski’s influential agent, Pini Zahavi. The next meeting between the parties is expected to focus on the elephant in the room, which is wages. Lewandowski currently earns around €20 million net per season at Barcelona, almost three times the salary of Milan’s highest-paid player, Rafael Leao. Matching that figure is impossible for the Italians, but they hope the striker’s priorities have shifted toward competitive football and project stability. Meanwhile, Barcelona appear to be moving toward a new attacking era. The club are evaluating long-term replacements, with names such as Dusan Vlahovic, Julian Alvarez, and Levante’s rising prospect Karl Etta Eyong all reportedly circulating in recruitment discussions.
For all the speculation about his age and future role, Lewandowski continues to demonstrate his value on the pitch. Even in a season where he has not been guaranteed a starter’s role, he remains Barcelona’s leading scorer in La Liga with seven goals, ahead of Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres. Last week’s hat-trick against Celta Vigo pushed him to 106 goals in 159 appearances for the Catalan club, overtaking Neymar in Barcelona’s all-time scoring list. His debut campaign was extraordinary, when he scored 42 goals in 52 games across competitions. This season, seven goals in nine league outings prove that his finishing instincts remain razor sharp.