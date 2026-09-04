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Barcelona break €1 billion barrier as board announces record-breaking financial results for 2025-26 season
Barcelona announce historic General Assembly
Barcelona's Board of Directors has officially scheduled an Ordinary General Assembly for members to take place on Saturday, 19 September. The virtual meeting, which will be broadcast from Auditori 1899 within the Spotify Camp Nou facilities, will detail the club's financial results and major institutional achievements across the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The board finalised these arrangements during an ordinary meeting held on 3 September. Official notifications detailing the full agenda will be distributed promptly, and the club has committed to providing members with comprehensive financial data over the coming days to ensure total transparency.
- AFP
Passing the billion-euro barrier
The undisputed highlight of Barca's 2025-26 financial review is an unprecedented explosion in club revenue. For the first time in their storied history, the Catalan heavyweights have successfully surpassed the €1 billion income mark within a single season.
This record-breaking turnover ensures that Barcelona will post positive ordinary results for a third consecutive year. In their official statement, the club emphasised that this milestone achieves their long-stated target of "financial stability," serving as a monumental operational triumph amidst a highly complex transition period for the institution.
"The meeting today was to present the annual accounts for the 25/26 season, which show positive ordinary results for a third consecutive season, as such meeting the target of financial stability in a season marked by significant operational and capacity considerations," read the club's official statement.
Defying strict stadium capacity constraints
Remarkably, Barcelona reached these dizzying financial heights while navigating severe operational constraints regarding matchday attendances. During the first semester, the first team was forced to split home fixtures between the Estadi Johan Cruyff and the Estadi Olímpic to accommodate ongoing construction work.
Even after returning to the Camp Nou, attendances were strictly capped at a limited capacity of 42,000 spectators. However, the club proudly confirmed that their annual budget was still virtually achieved, despite original projections heavily relying on a 60,000-capacity stadium from the very start of the campaign.
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A lucrative future awaits at Camp Nou
These robust financial results emphatically highlight the immense earning potential of the Camp Nou once the facility is fully operational. When construction concludes, the stadium is expected to serve as an unprecedented financial driver, further distancing the club from their recent economic struggles.
Beyond matchday income, Barca's record-breaking figures were heavily bolstered by a sustained increase in lucrative sponsorship agreements. Furthermore, the club reported record turnover from official merchandising sales through their subsidiary company, BLM, ensuring the Blaugrana board head into the 19 September assembly in an incredibly strong position.
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