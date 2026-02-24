Barcelona 'ready' to launch transfer swoop for Erling Haaland or Julian Alvarez in summer window

After years of fiscal restraint, the message from within Camp Nou suggests that the Blaugrana are finally in a position to compete for the biggest names in world football once again.
The optimism surrounding these potential deals stems from senior figures within the club who believe the current economic restructuring has reached a turning point. Despite the high-profile nature of these targets, the hierarchy in Barcelona appear confident that they can structure a deal that satisfies both La Liga’s stringent salary cap and the demands of the selling clubs. With Hansi Flick’s side performing at a high level on the pitch, the addition of a world-class "number nine" is seen as the final piece of the puzzle to restore Barca to the pinnacle of the continental game.