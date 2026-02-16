Good news for Barcelona! Raphinha finally returns to Hansi Flick squad with Marcus Rashford still missing with knee injury

The return of the former Leeds United man is more than just a tactical boost for Flick; it serves as a morale lifter for a squad that lacked intensity in their recent outings. Flick was effusive in his praise for the winger, stating: "Raphinha will be able to play. He is very important because he gives us a lot. We miss him when he’s not there. You can see in training how he increases the team’s tempo and intensity. I’ve said it more than once: for me, last season he was the best player in the world.”

Despite the medical clearance, questions remain over whether Raphinha will be thrust straight back into the starting XI. Given the player's physical issues earlier this season, the coaching staff may opt for a cautious approach. Reports suggest that Fermin Lopez is likely to start on the wings again, allowing Raphinha to be used as a high-impact substitute if the game requires a spark in the final third. With Lamine Yamal a guaranteed starter on the opposite flank, Barca still possess significant firepower to hurt Michel's side.