As first reported by journalist Victoria Leite before being confirmed by ge, Barca will soon to return with a third offer for Kerolin after City rejected the first two proposals by the current European champions. The second of those offers would have made the Brazil forward the biggest signing in the history of Barca's women's team, surpassing the £400,000 ($470,000) paid for England international Keira Walsh back in the summer of 2022.

At the time, that deal represented a world-record in the women's game, beating the £250,000 ($334,000) that Chelsea paid to sign Pernille Harder in 2020. However, finances in the sport have exploded so much in recent years that Walsh's move to Barcelona now ranks outside the top 25 most expensive signings in history, with the midfielder herself even moving again for a higher fee last year, when she joined Chelsea.

How much Barca will have to pay to bring Kerolin to Catalunya, and where that price tag would rank among the biggest in the women's game, remains to be seen, but ge reports that both the Blaugrana and City are "working to find common ground and finalise the transfer". Kerolin's current contract in England runs until 2028.