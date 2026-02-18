Barcelona presidential candidate unfurls huge Lionel Messi banner in city centre & uses slogan from previous Joan Laporta campaign

Barcelona's presidential candidates are busy campaigning ahead of the elections which will take place on March 15th. Laporta is the favourite for victory and will be hoping to continue for another term, but he faces competition from several opponents. Victor Font, who Laporta defeated last time around, is in the running again along with Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana, Daniel Juan, and William Maddock.
Ciria has caught the eye with his eye-catching banner that features a picture of Messi holding up his Barcelona shirt. The image is from Messi's famous celebration after scoring a stoppage-time winner against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2017.