Barcelona player ratings vs Villarreal: Robert Lewandowski lays Pichichi gauntlet down to Kylian Mbappe as Raphinha & Lamine Yamal run riot - but horror Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury overshadows El Madrigal rout

The Polish striker scored two more goals as the Blaugrana's danger men delivered again, but it was a bittersweet night

Barcelona recorded an impressive 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday evening in a match marred by an injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. After seeing a Villarreal goal ruled out for offside, Barcelona got their noses in front when Robert Lewandowski neatly turned home from Pablo Torre’s exquisite pass in the 20th minute.

The Polish striker scored his second of the game - and sixth of the season - moments later, acrobatically bundling the ball over the line after a wicked Lamine Yamal cross caused panic inside Villarreal’s box.

But Villarreal quickly got themselves back into the contest when Barcelona’s defence switched off and Nicolas Pepe teed up Ayoze Perez to make it 2-1.

The mood inside the Estadio de la Ceramica changed when Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury in injury time. The German landed awkwardly after making a catch and had to be taken off on a stretcher, sparking fears that he could be sidelined for some time.

Inaki Pena came on and he was called into action early in the second half to deny Pepe’s fierce strike. The former Arsenal winger also saw a goal disallowed for offside.

The visitors were being made to sweat but Torre restored their two-goal lead on the hour mark. Lewandowski was then handed the chance to complete his hat-trick but he saw his penalty come off the post, before Raphinha put the cherry on top of his fine individual display with two late goals to make it 5-1.

The scoreline perhaps flattered the Blaugrana - Villarreal saw three goals chalked off - but Hansi Flick and his players, who have won all six La Liga matches this season, won't care.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadio de la Ceramica.