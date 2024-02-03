Barcelona player ratings vs Alaves: Ilkay Gundogan steals the show as Catalans survive outrageous Vitor Roque red card decision to get back on track

The ex-Man City midfielder had a hand in two goals in his side's best performance in weeks - but the sending off for Barca's young forward was crazy

Ilkay Gundogan turned in a masterful performance in centre-midfield, scoring one and assisting another, while Vitor Roque endured a puzzling cameo off the bench in a bizarre 3-1 win for Barcelona. The Blaugrana saw their teenage star signing come on to add a third goal before being unfairly sent off to cap a mad evening.

Barca took the lead after 23 minutes - much against the run of play. Ilkay Gundogan threaded a pass through to Robert Lewandowski, who lifted an effort over the sprawling Antonio Sivera. The home side came close to an equaliser shortly after, but Inaki Pena stopped Jon Guridi's free header.

Xavi's side doubled their advantage after the break, Gundogan completing a well-constructed move with a clever volley at the far post, before Alaves clawed their way back into the game just two minutes later, when Samu wrong-footed Pena with a fine header.

But the introduction of Vitor Roque changed things. The Brazilian scored within minutes of coming on, tucking a fine finish away to establish a 3-1 lead, before his evening ended prematurely, with the Brazilian handed an inexplicably harsh second booking.

The Blaugrana were under pressure for the minutes that remained, but managed to survive a late Alaves onslaught. Indeed, a young Barca side got the job done - which at least offers a thin veil of excitement for the future, despite Xavi's pending exit.

