Barcelona player ratings vs Real Betis: Robert Lewandowski goes missing & Gavi's efforts go to waste as Hansi Flick's men fail to capitalise on Real Madrid slip-up

Barcelona's top scorer was a virtual bystander while the midfielder pulled the strings, but it wasn't enough against a dogged Betis side

Barcelona missed the chance to go six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid after a 1-1 draw with a battling Real Betis side in La Liga. After Real's shock loss to Valencia earlier on Saturday, the Blaugrana had the opportunity to take a huge stride towards the league title, but they passed it up.

Barca seemed intent to take full advantage as Pedri tested the hands of goalkeeper Adrian early on. The hosts, who rested captain Raphinha initially, then took the lead in the seventh minute when Ferran Torres' beautiful first-time assist was tucked home by Gavi.

But Betis were not going down without a fight and equalised 10 minutes later when Natan powered in Giovani Lo Celso's corner. Ferran Torres perhaps should have restored the Blaugrana's advantage but he could only arrow Alejandro Balde's incisive cutback wide.

Betis were keeping the home team at bay with some last-ditch defending, while still providing a threat on the counter-attack - particularly through Manchester United loanee Antony.

Jules Kounde was brilliantly denied by Adriano's quick reflexes shortly after half-time and then Gavi's fierce strike deflected into the side netting as Barca pushed for their second.

The Catalan outfit, who may have had an eye on their midweek Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund, were grateful for Wojciech Szczesny late on as Betis claimed a deserved point. In the end, Barcelona had to settle for a four-point lead over bitter rivals Madrid with eight games to go.

