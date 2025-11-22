Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Club: Welcome home, Barca! Robert Lewandowski scores first goal back at Camp Nou as Ferran Torres brace and Fermin Lopez strike round out comfortable win on Blaugrana's return to fabled stadium

Flick clearly set his side up to attack from the off on their return to the Camp Nou, deploying a side full of flair and attacking ingenuity in the absence of Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. The tactic paid off from the opening whistle, with La Blaugrana fashioning several chances on goal in the first five minutes. Lewandowski opened Barcelona's account in their revamped stadium, when his powerful left-footed shot squirmed under Unai Simon at the near post.

Athletic Club endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal. A brief attacking flurry towards the end of the first half could have resulted in a goal for the visitors. the best chance fell to Nico Williams, who was booed throughout. However, his effort grazed the side netting.

That set up Barcelona for a hammer blow just before the half. Lamine Yamal sprung Torres in behind the visitors' high line with a beautiful trivela through ball, Again, Simon should have done better, as Torres' effort squeezed under the Spain number one to double the lead.

Fermin Lopez put the game to bed shortly after the break. Barca won the ball back high up the pitch, allowing makeshift midfielder Eric Garcia the opportunity to slide his running mate into the visitors box. Lopez calmly slid the ball past the onrushing Simon.

Moments later, Sanchet's red consigned this side to a torturous final thirty minutes, where they enjoyed little of the ball. With all of Barcelona players breaking forward to get their name on the score sheet to cap a historic day, it was Torres who doubled his account in injury time. Again, it was Yamal who played provider, skipping past multiple Bilbao players before sliding an inch-perfect pass into Torres' feet for the winger to coolly curl the ball home.

Here's GOAL's Barcelona player rating from the Spotify Camp Nou...