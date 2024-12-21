Barcelona GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Barcelona x Nike gets the go-ahead! Why record-shattering €1.7 billion kit deal will now be signed off

BarcelonaLaLiga

Barcelona’s socios (club members) ratified a groundbreaking new partnership with Nike during an emergency assembly on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barcelona ratify historic Nike deal
  • Overwhelming support in favour of the new contract
  • Could be worth more than €100 million ($104.2m) annually
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱