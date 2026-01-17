Barcelona set to lose midfield wonderkid! Blaugrana stunned after La Masia talent pays own release clause amid Man City interest
Flick wants January recruits
In December, Barca boss Flick was open to the idea of the club needing defensive reinforcements in light of Andreas Christensen's knee injury. While Ronald Araujo is now back from his break in a bid to improve his mental health, the German still wanted more backup.
"Defender in the January transfer window? We’ll see. I’ll talk to Deco, maybe tomorrow, not today. For me, first and foremost, the important thing is that Andreas (Christensen) returns in good shape," he said.
Then, at the start of January, when the severity of Christensen's injury came to light, he sent a crystal clear message to the board.
He added: "I spoke with my staff, and with Deco we speak a lot. And we think that when Ronald [Araujo] is back we have good alternatives at centre-back. Joao can play on both sides, he can give us good options. But in the end, until now, it's not done, but I'd be happy if it goes through. He's another option for the offence. We talked about signing a centre-back, but I think it makes more sense, I think it is a good option, and a high quality player.
"We've had a situation these past two years where we have to be smart about the players we sign. It's not like the other clubs, who can play hundreds of millions on players. But I think it's good, you can see our players are progressing. Our young players are developing, and we have faith in them. Now we have the opportunity to bring in a veteran. I'd appreciate it if he comes."
Sure enough, Barca delivered, this time with the loan deal of full-back Joao Cancelo from Al-Hilal.
Barca wonderkid to leave
But it seems they will lose one exciting Barca prospect in Fernandez. Both Spanish outlets Sport and Mundo Deportivo claim the 18-year-old will leave La Liga's leaders this month as he seeks more first-team opportunities. While he has played five times for the first team this season, it seems the teenager has his sights set on accruing more minutes elsewhere. Barcelona's director of football, Deco, is said to have been attempting to renew his contract, which expires in the summer of 2027, but Fernandez has reportedly told the club he will leave. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, City, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund are in the running to sign the youngster but Paris Saint-Germain are the frontrunners. He adds that there have been positive talks but nothing has been signed yet. Incidentally, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are ahead of him in the number 10 pecking order at the Catalan outfit, ergo, there is no clear pathway to game time under Flick for now.
Flick's Fernandez fury
In light of these reports, Flick is said to be furious that Fernandez will be leaving Barca. The former Bayern Munich manager has reportedly taken a special liking to the midfielder and appreciated his talent. He took Fernandez on Barca's pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea last summer and handed him his debut this season, so this turn of events is a 'big disappointment' for the Blaugrana manager. Moreover, Flick feels the club are letting an exciting talent leave the club.
What comes next for Barcelona?
It remains to be seen if Barca will be able to keep hold of Fernandez or if he will indeed make a January exit. Following this update on his future, it will be interesting to see if he plays any part in their upcoming games against Real Sociedad on Sunday, away at Slavia Prague in the Champions League in midweek, or at home to Oviedo in the league next Sunday.